Fan gifts Simone Biles a custom GOAT hat at Packers-Chiefs game
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Packers royalty received a surprise at Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.
Olympic superstar Simone Biles, who’s married to Packers safety Jonathan Owens, was gifted a specially made hat that declares her the Greatest Of All Time, or GOAT.
The jointed GOAT hat came from die-hard Packers fan Jeff Kahlow, who’s often seen at games in his signature Frozen Tundra attire.
He also made a special Packers hat for Owens, presenting Biles with both during an exchange at the sideline wall.
