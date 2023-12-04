Fan gifts Simone Biles a custom GOAT hat at Packers-Chiefs game

Jeff Kahlow presented gymnast Simone Biles with a custom Greatest Of All Time GOAT hat at the Packers-Chiefs game. Video provided by Jeff Kahlow.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Packers royalty received a surprise at Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.

Olympic superstar Simone Biles, who’s married to Packers safety Jonathan Owens, was gifted a specially made hat that declares her the Greatest Of All Time, or GOAT.

The jointed GOAT hat came from die-hard Packers fan Jeff Kahlow, who’s often seen at games in his signature Frozen Tundra attire.

He also made a special Packers hat for Owens, presenting Biles with both during an exchange at the sideline wall.

Jeff Kahlow's custom-made Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) and Packers hats for gymnast Simone...
Jeff Kahlow's custom-made Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) and Packers hats for gymnast Simone Biles and Packers safety Jonathan Owens(Jeff Kahlow)

