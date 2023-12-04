Former Olympian who stormed Capitol sentenced

Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan....
Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(FBI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former U.S. Olympic swimmer was sentenced last week for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Klete Keller had previously pleaded guilty to one felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

The gold medalist was seen inside the Capitol while wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket. Court records show he later admitted to trying to delete evidence on his phone and threw away his jacket.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Keller to three years probation and six months of home detention.

The Justice Department had asked for 10 months in prison; however, they acknowledged Keller has cooperated with investigators.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin to face LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl
Shane Helmbrecht
Helmbrecht now in custody in Eau Claire
Sleep noise machine
Sound and noise machines used for sleep can cause hearing damage for children
Two people died in a single-vehicle rollover in Fall Creek, Wis.
2 people killed in single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
The Bridge to Wonderland parade returned to Chippewa Falls for its 33rd year.
33rd annual Bridge to Wonderland parade

Latest News

An annual holiday light display contest is returning to the Chippewa Valley.
The Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights returns
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Man finds miracle in CT after suffering from rare disorder
Man finds ‘miracle’ after suffering from rare disorder
Bodies of a missing couple were found on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Couple's bodies found at military base