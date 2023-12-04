Gov. Evers to deliver State Address on Jan 23

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his 2024 State of the State Address on Tues., Jan. 23. The address will be delivered at 7 p.m. from the Assembly Chamber of the Wisconsin State Capitol.

It will be the Governor’s sixth State address.

He is the 46th governor of Wisconsin. And was elected in 2019. And was re-elected in 2022. Before his election in 2018, Gov. Evers served as the Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction, winning statewide elections in 2009, 2013, and 2017.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.