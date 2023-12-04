Inmate pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An inmate at New Lisbon Correctional Facility pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography from an investigation that started in 2019.

Court documents show that on Dec. 4 Nicholas Gharrity-Johnson pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography as a repeat offender. The remaining 13 counts against him were dismissed, but read in for sentencing.

Gharrity-Johnson is currently in custody at the New Lisbon Correctional Institution.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 16, 2024.

