Inmate pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An inmate at New Lisbon Correctional Facility pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography from an investigation that started in 2019.
Court documents show that on Dec. 4 Nicholas Gharrity-Johnson pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography as a repeat offender. The remaining 13 counts against him were dismissed, but read in for sentencing.
Gharrity-Johnson is currently in custody at the New Lisbon Correctional Institution.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 16, 2024.
