Inmate pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

An inmate at New Lisbon Correctional Facility pleaded guilty to several counts of possession...
An inmate at New Lisbon Correctional Facility pleaded guilty to several counts of possession of child pornography.(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An inmate at New Lisbon Correctional Facility pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography from an investigation that started in 2019.

Court documents show that on Dec. 4 Nicholas Gharrity-Johnson pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography as a repeat offender. The remaining 13 counts against him were dismissed, but read in for sentencing.

Gharrity-Johnson is currently in custody at the New Lisbon Correctional Institution.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 16, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin to face LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl
Shane Helmbrecht
Helmbrecht now in custody in Eau Claire
Sleep noise machine
Sound and noise machines used for sleep can cause hearing damage for children
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Two people died in a single-vehicle rollover in Fall Creek, Wis.
2 people killed in single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County

Latest News

13 First Alert Weather: Mainly dry weather continues with more mild temperatures this week...
13 First Alert Weather: Mainly dry weather continues with more mild temperatures this week (12/4/23)
The Master Singers Presents "Lessons And Carols" (12/4/23)
The Master Singers Presents "Lessons And Carols" (12/4/23)
Shane Helmbrecht
Shane Helmbrecht ordered to undergo inpatient evaluation
Santa’s North Pole Express Mailbox
Santa’s North Pole Express Mailbox to return to Altoona business