CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls YMCA is holding its “Christmas at the Y” party Friday, December 8.

Members and non-members are invited from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m.

There will be cookie decorating, ornament making, crafts, visits and pictures with Santa Claus and more.

