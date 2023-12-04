Interview: The Master Singers Christmas concert

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Master Singers is holding its Christmas concerts, Lessons and Carols: A Rose in Winter.

The concerts are Friday December 8 at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ and Saturday, December 9 at 1 p.m., at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.

The selected works center around the idea of the lone rose that bloomed in winter, bringing peace and goodwill to all; the rose serving as a metaphor for the Christ child.

The script or “Lessons” – are excerpts of poetry by Howard Thurman, Gerard Manley Hopkins, Wendell Berry, local poet Jennifer Eddy, and Wisconsin Poet laureate Max Garland.

Tickets available for purchase at the door, and at themastersingers.net for pickup at will call

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.