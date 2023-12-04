Interview: The Master Singers Christmas concert

By Judy Clark
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Master Singers is holding its Christmas concerts, Lessons and Carols: A Rose in Winter.

The concerts are Friday December 8 at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ and Saturday, December 9 at 1 p.m., at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.

The selected works center around the idea of the lone rose that bloomed in winter, bringing peace and goodwill to all; the rose serving as a metaphor for the Christ child.

The script or “Lessons” – are excerpts of poetry by Howard Thurman, Gerard Manley Hopkins, Wendell Berry, local poet Jennifer Eddy, and Wisconsin Poet laureate Max Garland.

Tickets available for purchase at the door, and at themastersingers.net for pickup at will call

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin to face LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl
Shane Helmbrecht
Helmbrecht now in custody in Eau Claire
Sleep noise machine
Sound and noise machines used for sleep can cause hearing damage for children
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Two people died in a single-vehicle rollover in Fall Creek, Wis.
2 people killed in single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County

Latest News

BRAD WAZNAK
DR. THOMAS BRAMWELL AND STAFF
AMANDA BRANTNER
KIM BRAZEAU