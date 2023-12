EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Kim Brazeau for a Sunshine Award. She called me when an apartment became available at St. John’s Apartments. She basically saved me from a lot of negative things that could have happened. For this I want to say thank you. I have never felt happier or safer anywhere than I do here. Thank you, Kim.

Jean Forster

