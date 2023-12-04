Light snow showers tonight, very mild mid-week

It was a very seasonable day today, with highs in the mid to upper-30s. Clouds were dominating the area, and some light snow showers are already moving in this evening. More snow showers are expected later tonight, moving into our northwestern counties by around 9 p.m. Showers keep spreading southeastward, reaching Eau Claire shortly before midnight. But by then, the showers are also starting to fall apart. Scattered snow showers then remain possible overnight, with lows around 30º. Not a lot of snow is expected, with up to 1″ of accumulation possible, mainly along and north of I-94. So this system won’t bring any major impacts, and by the time you drive into work tomorrow morning, the snow will have already stopped. Tuesday will be another (mostly) cloudy day, before some clearing later in the day, probably after sunset, with highs in the upper-30s. Winds will be light, from the northwest.

Surface Map Tuesday (WEAU)

Wednesday is the start of a stretch of very mild days, as a ridge starts to build in across the central U.S. With still plenty of cloud cover but increasing south winds, temperatures will reach into the 40s for most. Thursday is looking to be the mildest day of the forecast, with highs close to 50º! Multiple towns could make it into the 50s, with Eau Claire possibly breaking its daily record high of 49º and plenty of sunshine. Friday is still looking mild, but will feature a cold front later in the day. No precipitation is expected at this time, but it will bring temperatures right back down to average, with highs in the low to mid-30s for the weekend. And after tonight’s snowfall, no major systems are expected to impact the Chippewa Valley, leaving the rest of the forecast dry. Again.

