Mystery respiratory illness sickening dogs is concerning local veterinarians

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - A mysterious respiratory illness has been attacking dogs in at least 14 states, and veterinarians are worried it could spread in western Wisconsin. Since the summer, an illness has been affecting some dogs ability to breathe, regardless of breed. Central Animal Hospital veterinarian in Onalaska, Douglas Kratt, says the disease has been hard to crack for vets and researchers.

“We don’t know if it’s a bacteria or a virus yet. We were seeing cases that we assumed were kennel cough and but they were lasting longer. They’re a little bit more severe. Dogs were also coming down with fevers and sometimes progressing towards pneumonia. It hasn’t been isolated of what the causative agent is for the disease yet. There are 14 different diagnostic labs working on trying to isolate what is actually causing the disease complex,” says Kratt.

While there are no confirmed cases in Wisconsin yet, Kratt says the cases are spreading from state-to-state.

“I think most of the veterinarians in this region have seen things that would at least mirror this. I was in contact with the diagnostic lab last week submitting samples to see if this is a canine infectious outbreak with a patient that I had seen. Indiana and Illinois have reported cases at this point. I hadn’t seen cases in Iowa or Minnesota yet, but we know that this is spreading,” says Kratt.

Greta Speckeen has a 9 month old German shepherd named Miller, and says that she is very cautious about his health.

“It’s hard because we do live in an apartment and he is a very high energy dog. The fear that when we’re coming to the dog parks or anything like that, even when we’re out and seeing other dogs, the fear that he’s going to get it and it could possibly take his life is terrifying for me, especially because he is so young. So he’s more susceptible to the sickness,” says Speckeen.

Speckeen has advice for dog all dog owners.

“Watch who your dog is around and watch if they’re acting weird. Dogs are good at telling you when something’s wrong,” says Speckeen.

The main symptoms of the disease are lethargy, coughing, nasal discharge, and fever. It is not recommended that you give your dogs antibiotics because it is not known if the disease is a bacteria or a virus. If your dog is experiencing any of the listed symptoms, it is recommended that you contact your veterinarian immediately.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.