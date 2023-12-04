Nytes drops out of 3rd Congressional District race

“This decision comes after a lot of reflection with my family, my supporters, and my mentors. I am conceding from the congressional race in the 3rd District of Wisconsin.

From the time I was small growing up in Hartford, Wisconsin, I’ve seen the amazing ways that individual people can make a positive impact on the world with their skills, ambition, and talent. By building movements, I believe that groups of individuals can begin to gain power and work towards a better world. This is precisely why I wanted to run for office and this fundamental belief has not changed. I want to invest in the American working class. I believe that there’s a great potential that is yet untapped in this nation. It’s buried in debts and prohibitive circumstances, but it’s there. From young people dealing with predatory student loans, to the hardworking families marred by medical bills, to the farmer under the thumb of large agricultural corporations. There is so much possibility latent in the people of this nation that I felt compelled to take on the challenges of helping them realize their ambitions. No matter where I find myself in life, this will be my goal. Where people are denied their opportunity to live a fulfilled life, I will do my best to use my skills to build movements and make a difference.

I’ve come to realize that there can be no half measures in this. It will take all of me to represent you, and if I can’t give that, then I should step back and let someone else lead who can dedicate their all to it. That’s what this is. It is the perseverance of a dream for a better future that I hope to share with all of you. Unfortunately, my situation is such that I will not be the one to spearhead this effort in the 3rd District. With other endeavors occupying much of my time, I cannot give it my all—and that’s what the people of Wisconsin deserve.

Despite all of this, I’m hopeful for our future. I’ve spoken to Rebecca Cooke in coming to this decision and I trust that she shares in this belief; that the people are the most important part of all of this. A proven leader and thoughtful person, I hope that she will come to represent the people in the 3rd District and adopt progressive stances to move Wisconsin forward. While I’m sure we will not agree on everything, I believe that she is the right person to fight back against those responsible for the problems we face today. The people of Wisconsin deserve better than Derrick Van Orden and I believe Rebecca Cooke has the best chance of defeating him.

Thank you for the support everyone has shown me. I’ve learned so much throughout these past couple of months and I’m excited to continue building community wherever I end up, using the experiences I’ve gained throughout this process to create positive change. I hope to continue participating in this political movement when I am able to give it the attention that it deserves.”