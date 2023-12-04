Nytes drops out of 3rd Congressional District race

(WTOK - TV)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Aaron Nytes is dropping out of the 3rd Congressional District race. He announced his campaign in August.

Nytes is a Harvard law student who grew up in Hartford, Wis. In his concessional letter, he shared support for Democratic Candidate Rebecca Cooke. The full concession letter can be found below.

