Santa’s North Pole Express Mailbox to return to Altoona business

Santa's North Pole Express Mailbox
Santa’s North Pole Express Mailbox(Courtesy: River Prairie Wealth Partners)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Santa’s North Pole Express Mailbox is returning to River Prairie Wealth Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC.

River Prairie Wealth Partners is Located at 1520 Front Porch Place in Altoona’s River Prairie Park.

According to a press release from River Prairie Wealth Partners, between now and Dec. 18, 22023, kids can drop off letters and drawings and if they include their name and address, Santa will mail back a personal keepsake letter.

“We are thrilled to have been picked again this year,” Kate Noe, Managing Partner and Financial Advisor with River Prairie Wealth Partner, said. “The North Pole Express mailbox was a huge hit last year. Santa himself was shocked by how many wonderful letters and drawings he received.”

The press release says River Prairie Wealth Partners is offering a chance to win a prize for the family. Enter to win by posting a photo of children dropping off their letters on social media along with the tag #SantaAtRiverPrairie.

According to the release, for those unable to visit the North Pole Express mailbox, letters can be mailed to River Prairie Wealth Partners in care of Santa Claus at 1520 Front Porch Place, Altoona, WI 54720.

