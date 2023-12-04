Snow showers return Monday night with more mild temperatures this week

Many of us woke up to a light snow accumulation Sunday morning, but temperatures were mild enough in the afternoon leading to mostly wet conditions as the snow melted away. Low level moisture remains abundant tonight, leaving us under a blanket of clouds that will likely remain through the overnight. The result will be a mild night for December with lows only expected to be near 30. The clouds will stick around on Monday with light wind flow from the south. A narrow ridge of high pressure will slide across the region, while the next clipper system takes shape in the Northern Plains while moving eastward. The clouds should limit afternoon high temperatures to the mid and upper 30s, while a stray flurry will also be possible.

Next low pressure system brings snow showers by Monday night (weau)

The best chance for snow showers will be Monday night, before pulling away from our area early Tuesday. These will occur as the low tracks across Southern Minnesota and then to our south. Moisture will again be limited, but some minor accumulations will again be possible with night-time temperatures around 30. Tuesday will stay predominantly cloudy, while winds shift to the northwest behind the departing low. Look for similar highs, in the 30s. Going into the mid-late week the upper level flow will lead to yet another milder turn. An upper ridge will quickly track through the Plains and then the Midwest while at the surface the next high slides across the area. This will be in advance of a warm front located across the Northern Plains. As milder air starts to return, clouds should still be prevalent on Wednesday, limiting our warming potential, but the afternoon should still be able to rise up around 40. Once the front slides through, southwest flow will lead to some clearing and a sunnier day on Thursday. The combination will likely lead to the mildest day of this week as highs reach well into the 40s. A stronger low pressure system will then be tracking along the U.S.-Canadian border, keeping any precipitation well to our north as it carries the next front through by early Friday. Though the work week will end with temperatures in the 40s, seasonably cooler air will return for the weekend.

