Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs

Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
Swiftmania overtakes Lambeau Field as the Packers battle the Chiefs
By Emily Reilly
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sunday was an electric night for football fans, but also a lucky night for Swifties at Lambeau Field

Pop superstar Taylor Swift, who’s in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was spotted at the game.

Many people were speculating all week if the singer-songwriter would be in attendance at Lambeau Field Sunday night for the Packers-Chiefs game. And, as anticipated, plenty of fans were thrilled about her appearance.

“I’ve been to one game this year, but when I knew Taylor Swift was going to be here, I was like ‘I have to go!” Said Packer fan and Swiftie Anna Tristani.

“Just maybe getting a view of Taylor and like maybe a wave and a smile. I don’t know.” Said fellow cheesehead Swiftie Emily Wherley.

Some people made signs, and wore pins and merch, including a popular new style of jersey for some Chiefs fans

“I actually found it at a bar down the street! Said Scott Roberts, who wore his #87 “Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend” jersey to the game. “I walked in there, I saw it and said I’m going to buy that. I just thought it was funny!”

While it was exciting to see the popstar. The underlying message from fans Sunday night was: You can be a Swift fan and a Packers fan at the same time.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a single-vehicle rollover in Fall Creek, Wis.
2 people killed in single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
Shane Helmbrecht
Helmbrecht now in custody in Eau Claire
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin to face LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl
The Department of Criminal Investigation, along with several other agencies, are investigating...
DCI investigating officer involved critical incident in Chippewa County