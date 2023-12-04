Winning Powerball ticket sold in Chippewa Falls

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - One lucky player is taking home $100,000 just in time for the holidays.

The winning ticket was sold this past weekend at the Lake Wissota Travel Shop located at 17255 Cty. Hwy. X in Chippewa Falls, Wis., for the Dec. 2 drawing.

The ticket matched four of five numbers (28-35-41-47-60) plus the Powerball (3). The ticket included the $1 Power Play option, turning a $50,000 win into a $100,000 win.

“This is a nice holiday present for the store and whoever won it,” said Dora Helland, Lake Wissota Travel Shop Manager. “We’re so excited. Powerball is a popular ticket with our customers, and many buy the Power Play option.”

