1 person dead following single-vehicle crash in Vernon County

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Vernon County.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a deadly crash occurred Dec. 3, 2023, in rural Viola, Wis., in the Town of Liberty.

The press release says at approximately 10:30 p.m., while on patrol, a deputy sheriff saw a pickup truck had travelled off the south side of State Highway 56, west of Sportsman Road. The deputy determined the vehicle had been traveling east on State Highway 56 and went off the right side of the roadway, in a curve to the left. The vehicle hit several small trees, became airborne and came to rest, upright, after hitting a large tree. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver was then removed from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Paul Craig, of Onalaska, Wis., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
4-year-old identified as 1 of 2 people killed in single-vehicle crash
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Chippewa Falls, Wis.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Chippewa Falls
Levi Lauritsen
Barron County man in custody, accused of 10th OWI offense
Ambulance
1 person dead following single-vehicle crash in Sawyer County
Donald Springer
Barron County man in custody in connection to domestic abuse incident

Latest News

Second Harvest officials report that hunger is a reality for 1 in 15 people in southwestern...
Tomah Health Community Foundation assist hungry in Monroe County
The Chippewa Valley Air Show welcomes the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back in 2025.
Blue Angels return to Eau Claire
Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game in Milwaukee (AP...
Gov. Evers signs bills to keep Brewers in Milwaukee
Nutcracker Dreams (12/05/23)
Nutcracker Dreams (12/05/23)