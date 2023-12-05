1 person dead following single-vehicle crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Vernon County.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a deadly crash occurred Dec. 3, 2023, in rural Viola, Wis., in the Town of Liberty.

The press release says at approximately 10:30 p.m., while on patrol, a deputy sheriff saw a pickup truck had travelled off the south side of State Highway 56, west of Sportsman Road. The deputy determined the vehicle had been traveling east on State Highway 56 and went off the right side of the roadway, in a curve to the left. The vehicle hit several small trees, became airborne and came to rest, upright, after hitting a large tree. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver was then removed from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Paul Craig, of Onalaska, Wis., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.

The crash is under investigation.

