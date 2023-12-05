Blue Angels return to Eau Claire

The Chippewa Valley Air Show welcomes the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back in 2025.
The Chippewa Valley Air Show welcomes the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back in 2025.(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Excitement takes flight as the Chippewa Valley Air Show welcomes the Blue Angels back in 2025.

The Chippewa Valley Air Show announced in a news release that the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be returning to Eau Claire on June 28-29, 2025.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back to Chippewa Valley in 2025. Their incredible aerial displays never fail to amaze and inspire, and we are proud to host this world-class team,” said Tina Olson, CVAS Director.

The Chippewa Valley Air Show is hosted by the Chippewa Valley Council and Boy Scouts of America. All profits from the event support initiatives that benefit more than 60 local non-profit organizations and youth development programs in West Central Wisconsin.

Tickets go on sale in 2024.

The full release is available below.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
4-year-old identified as 1 of 2 people killed in single-vehicle crash
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Chippewa Falls, Wis.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Chippewa Falls
Levi Lauritsen
Barron County man in custody, accused of 10th OWI offense
Ambulance
1 person dead following single-vehicle crash in Sawyer County
Donald Springer
Barron County man in custody in connection to domestic abuse incident

Latest News

Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game in Milwaukee (AP...
Gov. Evers signs bills to keep Brewers in Milwaukee
Nutcracker Dreams (12/05/23)
Nutcracker Dreams (12/05/23)
13 First Alert Forecast @ Noon (12/05/23)
13 First Alert Forecast @ Noon (12/05/23)
Brown, Hoover, Erickson, and Van Cannon.
Several people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie