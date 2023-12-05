Blue Angels return to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Excitement takes flight as the Chippewa Valley Air Show welcomes the Blue Angels back in 2025.

The Chippewa Valley Air Show announced in a news release that the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be returning to Eau Claire on June 28-29, 2025.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back to Chippewa Valley in 2025. Their incredible aerial displays never fail to amaze and inspire, and we are proud to host this world-class team,” said Tina Olson, CVAS Director.

The Chippewa Valley Air Show is hosted by the Chippewa Valley Council and Boy Scouts of America. All profits from the event support initiatives that benefit more than 60 local non-profit organizations and youth development programs in West Central Wisconsin.

Tickets go on sale in 2024.

The full release is available below.

