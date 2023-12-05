COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From November 11-25, DHS reports COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Northwest region of the state have increased by 35%.

Winter is on its way and with the colder weather often comes more illnesses. That’s being seen in Eau Claire County where COVID hospitalizations are climbing.

“We’ve had 34 residents hospitalized for COVID since November 1 so it’s on the rise again,” Kristy Polden, a public health nurse said. “This respiratory season is very typical so it’s not unexpected but we still want people to take precautions to prevent going into hospitals.”

Although seeing a rise in respiratory illnesses during the winter months is not uncommon, health professionals said COVID cases are hard to anticipate.

“COVID’s a little bit more unpredictable compared to the flu and so there are higher numbers of COVID right now,” Polden said. “Flu, thankfully, has been pretty low and we’re hoping it stays low but it isn’t uncommon for it to increase throughout the winter cold months too.”

With those hospitalizations on the rise, community members said they’re not overly concerned and are doing what they can to stay safe.

“It feels the same as it has in years past,” Emily Walton of Chippewa Falls said. “Just being really careful about, you know, hygiene and if you’re comfortable getting your flu shot, do that.”

“I’ve always been one to get the flu shot so I’m just adding COVID to the list,” Sharon Foster of Colfax said. “So, I’m not real anxious about it.”

Moving forward, Polden said you should expect to see COVID-19 vaccines yearly like the flu shot.

“There shouldn’t be any more boosters. They’ve fine-tuned this vaccine to now be yearly and hopefully, the effectiveness then gets the sub-strains from what’s out there,” Polden said.

COVID vaccines are still available in provider’s offices and pharmacies. Anyone without insurance or who is underinsured can call the health department for more information on the vaccines.

