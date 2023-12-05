3 people sent to hospital following school bus rollover in Chippewa County

ANSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A school bus carrying students from Jim Falls Elementary School was involved in a crash during its afternoon route.

The bus driver and four students had non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and two students were taken to local hospitals for further evaluation and treatment. Two students were treated on-site and released.

According to information from Jeff Holmes, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Superintendent, emergency personnel, the school district, and representatives from the bus company were alerted and responded quickly.

School district officials and the bus company worked together to notify and reunite the families of the affected students.

Students were taken to Jim Falls Elementary School to be reunited with their parents and guardians following the crash. A Sheriff’s Lieutenant said that all families have been reunited.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

