Flags to fly at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff later this week to honor the thousands of people who died in the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags across the state lowered on Thursday, Dec. 7, to pay tribute to the 54 servicemembers from Wisconsin and the approximately 2,400 people who were killed, as well as everyone else who was injured or had their lives touched that day.

“Today, we remember and pay tribute to these individuals, including so many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice, and we offer our gratitude and respect for our veterans and service members as we reflect upon a dark day in our nation’s history and ensure future generations understand and appreciate their memory and their legacy,” Evers said in a statement announcing the executive order.

The surprise attack by the Japanese military on the naval base at Pearl Harbor on that day in 1941 heralded the United States entry into World War II.

A second order by the governor declared Thursday would be Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, thanking everyone who served or still serves their nation in the Armed Forces.

Flags will be lowered on Thursday from sunrise to sunset.

