Flags to fly at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Day

Flag flown at half staff
Flag flown at half staff(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff later this week to honor the thousands of people who died in the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags across the state lowered on Thursday, Dec. 7, to pay tribute to the 54 servicemembers from Wisconsin and the approximately 2,400 people who were killed, as well as everyone else who was injured or had their lives touched that day.

“Today, we remember and pay tribute to these individuals, including so many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice, and we offer our gratitude and respect for our veterans and service members as we reflect upon a dark day in our nation’s history and ensure future generations understand and appreciate their memory and their legacy,” Evers said in a statement announcing the executive order.

The surprise attack by the Japanese military on the naval base at Pearl Harbor on that day in 1941 heralded the United States entry into World War II.

A second order by the governor declared Thursday would be Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, thanking everyone who served or still serves their nation in the Armed Forces.

Flags will be lowered on Thursday from sunrise to sunset.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
4-year-old identified as 1 of 2 people killed in single-vehicle crash
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Chippewa Falls, Wis.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Chippewa Falls
Levi Lauritsen
Barron County man in custody, accused of 10th OWI offense
Ambulance
1 person dead following single-vehicle crash in Sawyer County
Donald Springer
Barron County man in custody in connection to domestic abuse incident

Latest News

Eau Claire Parks and Recreation department has brought back a free holiday scavenger hunt.
Reindeer Round-Up Scavenger Hunt is underway
Reindeer Round-Up Scavenger Hunt 645AM
Reindeer Round-Up Scavenger Hunt 615AM
Reindeer Round-Up Scavenger Hunt 545AM