Gov. Evers signs bills to keep Brewers in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers used American Family Field as his backdrop to sign two bills to keep the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin through 2050, spending half-a-billion dollars in taxpayer money over the next three decades to help the Brewers repair their baseball stadium.

Through the bills, which passed with bipartisan support, the State will provide $365.8 million to a fund specifically created for stadium renovations. Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee will contribute another $67.5 million.

But one of the bills sets requirements to be met for the state funding, including a lease agreement on the stadium through at least December 31, 2050, and a non-relocation agreement requiring the Brewers to play home games only at American Family Field.

The Brewers will be required to contribute millions of dollars toward stadium renovations and maintenance, starting with $50 million for stadium renovations and maintenance, at least half of which needs to be paid by January 1, 2037.

The team also need to make additional, annual payments of $3,360,253 from 2024 through 2045, increasing to $5,360,253 from 2046 through 2050, to cover some of the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District’s costs and renovations of the ballpark.

The Brewers say the 22-year-old stadium needs extensive renovation. The outfield doors, seats and concourses need replacing, the luxury suites and video scoreboard need upgrades, and the stadium’s signature retractable roof, fire suppression systems, parking lots, elevators and escalators need work, according to the team.

Brewers officials warned lawmakers the team might leave Milwaukee without public assistance.

To help cover some of the costs, a surcharge will be added to tickets for non-baseball events at American Family Field, such as concerts.

The bill also makes Milwaukee County the baseball park district’s sole jurisdiction, instead of affecting five counties. The 13 members on the district board will be replaced with a chairperson and 3 other members appointed by the governor, 3 people appointed by the Assembly speaker, 3 appointed by the Senate majority leader, two people appointed by the governor from lists provided by Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee, and one more appointed by the governor from a list provided by the Brewers.

The district board will be allowed to request up to $35 million in short-term loans from the state for major capital repairs, maintenance and repairs for the retractable roof, and other necessary facility improvements.

Gov. Evers called it a “great day to be a Wisconsinite and a great day to be a Brewers fan.”

“Through months of hard work, we were able to reach consensus and find a compromise that safeguards taxpayers and taxpayer dollars, is supported by all involved parties, and ensures the Milwaukee Brewers remain here in Milwaukee through 2050,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.