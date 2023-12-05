Here are the days you can visit the national parks for free

Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National...
Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National Park, from Sunrise, Wash.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Park Service has released its list of free admission days for next year.

You can visit any of the 400 national parks on the following days without paying an entrance fee:

  • Jan. 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 20: First day of National Park Week
  • June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11: Veterans Day

You may still have to pay for certain amenities like camping, boat launches or special tours.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
4-year-old identified as 1 of 2 people killed in single-vehicle crash
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Chippewa Falls, Wis.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Chippewa Falls
Levi Lauritsen
Barron County man in custody, accused of 10th OWI offense
Ambulance
1 person dead following single-vehicle crash in Sawyer County
Donald Springer
Barron County man in custody in connection to domestic abuse incident

Latest News

Desiree Fortini-Craft claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, when...
Woman wins $25M in lottery, stores ticket and goes on vacation
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) center and the team holds up the championship trophy...
NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes
FILE - Amy Robach, left, and T. J. Holmes appear the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation on May...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes say they didn’t cheat on spouses, were already divorcing
FILE - A CVS store sign is displayed in Pittsburgh on Feb. 3, 2023. CVS Health is introducing...
CVS Health lays out changes to clarify prescription drug pricing that may save some customers money