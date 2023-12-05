Interview: Orchestra and dancers collaborate for holiday concert

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra and Diamond School of Dance will share the stage for “Nutcracker Dreams” at the Pablo Center on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 p.m.

News Release: Experience the magic of the holiday season with this enchanting performance of excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker and other Christmas tunes and carols. Witness the beloved story of Clara and her Nutcracker come to life with stunning costumes, beautiful choreography, and the soaring sounds of the Symphony in this unforgettable holiday collaboration.

“The arts are about bringing community together and we couldn’t be more excited to have the chance to share the stage with the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra!” says Diamond School of Dance Owner Alicia Knopps. “This partnership not only enhances the artistic experience for our dancers but also creates a beautiful celebration of community through the arts.”

The first half of the concert will feature orchestral settings of favorite holiday tunes ranging from traditional, such as Carol of the Bells, to classic favorites, including A Charlie Brown Christmas, to movie melodies, with themes from Miracle on 34th Street and The Polar Express. Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride makes its annual appearance, and the audience will be invited to join in a Christmas sing-along.

After intermission the stage will be set for the dancers to join the orchestra. The dancers are all local youth who auditioned for their roles, representing various studios in the community. Concertgoers will be introduced to characters such as the Sugar Plum Fairy (played by Sophie McCutcheon) as the story of Clara (played by Lydia Bosse) and her time in the Land of Sweets is told.

The production was conceived and staged by Stephen K. Stone. “As we arrive at the culmination of our rehearsal process, I am very excited to see the orchestra and dancers taking the stage together. My gratitude goes out to the families, production team, and the Pablo for all that you have done to make Nutcracker Dreams a reality,” says Stone.

Tickets are available through the Pablo Center box office online www.pablocenter.org, by phone (715-832-2787) or via email boxoffice@pablocenter.org.

