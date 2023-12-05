Interview: Together in the kitchen

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Nothing says the holidays quite like the delicious aroma of holiday baking and cooking filling your home! Cooking can be a valuable experience that also introduces kids to nutrition and healthy eating habits as well as family traditions passed down from generation to generation. Spend this holiday season cooking with your kids to teach them lessons beyond those any cookbook can provide.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Jena DeMoss shares tips and age-appropriate cooking skills for kids, as well as showcase two kid-friendly holiday recipes.

Kitchen Helpers:

Children are more likely to try food if they helped prepare it. It helps build their self-esteem by allowing them to see and taste their results, and they feel a sense of pride when they see others enjoying what they have helped create.

Almost every aspect of learning can be incorporated into cooking. For instance, measuring out ingredients can help math skills, and can practice reading and comprehension from following along with a recipe.

The Grinch Smoothie

All you need:

1-2 ripe bananas, peeled

2-3 cups packed baby spinach

2 cups frozen peach or mango

½ avocado

1 ¼ cup milk

1 cup yogurt or kefir

1 scoop vanilla whey protein

Combine ingredients and blend.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.