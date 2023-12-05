Non-profit working to help build the next generation of the manufacturing workforce

Students working at the machine shop at Osseo-Fairchild High School in Osseo, WI
Students working at the machine shop at Osseo-Fairchild High School in Osseo, WI(Duane Wolter)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - A non-profit is working to get resources to schools in the Chippewa Valley to help out an industry in need of workers.

Olivia Martinez-Sherin at Osseo-Fairchild High School works on machines bought and paid for by the Manufacturers SOS Alliance.

“Hands on learning and seeing something that you’ve built. It’s a great satisfaction that you feel,” said the high school junior.

SOS stands for “Supporting Our Schools.”

The non-profit looks to teach students like Martinez-Sherin about the manufacturing trade.

“Local manufacturers here in the Chippewa Valley really need machinists. It’s been known for several years, the last 10 years, that there is a lack of machinists in the area,” said Brian Cornell, the plant manager at Wissota Tool.

To help with the lack of machinists, Manufacturing SOS Alliance had invested in 5 schools: Osseo-Fairchild, Chi-Hi, Eau Claire North, Menomonie High School and Baldwin-Woodville High School.

Aside from the equipment that was bought, instructors like Cory Halvorson are compensated for taking training courses during summer break.

“It’s exciting, but also a little intimidating at the same time, because it also means there’s a bit of a learning curve for me as well,” said Halvorson.

He had been teaching at Osseo-Fairchild for 8 years, and is glad to see the resources being offered now.

“It’s been amazing, especially given the state of public education and all the things you hear about. Our kids are getting the skills that they’re looking for,” said Halvorson.

“It shows us that they need us and that they have, they want to help us reach that point where we can go work for them,” said Martinez-Sherin.

The students are not required to go into manufacturing. Martinez-Sherin is planning to go to Chippewa Valley Technical College for residential construction.

Working with the equipment though is something she said helped her get to that decision.

The funding for Manufacturing SOS Alliance comes from donations and grants.

The president and founder of the non-profit tells WEAU he plans to invest in a new set of 5 schools in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
4-year-old identified as 1 of 2 people killed in single-vehicle crash
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin to face LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl
Levi Lauritsen
Barron County man in custody, accused of 10th OWI offense
Shane Helmbrecht
Helmbrecht now in custody in Eau Claire
Sleep noise machine
Sound and noise machines used for sleep can cause hearing damage for children

Latest News

A Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pass is defended by the Green Bay Packers in...
Jordan Love throws 3 TD passes, Packers beat Chiefs 27-19 for 3rd straight win
Wisconsin swept the Tigers 3-0 with a 25-18, 25-9, 25-18 win in the Field House in front of a...
Times for regional NCAA Volleyball Championship announced
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first...
Giannis signs new 3-year, $186M deal to stay with the Bucks
UW-Eau Claire Men's Hockey
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, October 18th