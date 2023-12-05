Reindeer Round-Up Scavenger Hunt is underway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Santa’s reindeer, Santa, and Mrs. Claus are on the loose and Eau Claire Parks and Recreation needs your help to track them down.

Reindeer Round-Up, a free holiday scavenger hunt that takes people to different spots in Eau Claire has returned. People who choose to participate must follow clues shared by Eau Claire Parks and Recreation to find Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Santa’s reindeer, who are hidden around Eau Claire. People can also be entered to win a prize by registering for the scavenger hunt. Program Supervisor, Julie Booth, said it’s a great way to get out and about in Eau Claire.

“We’re always trying to promote people to get outside,” Booth said. “Especially during the winter weather. It’s just so healthy, and it’s just so bonding for families.”

Participants will have until Sunday, Dec. 17 to complete the mission. Booth said people who find Santa, Mrs. Claus, or the reindeer should take a picture and upload it to the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Facebook page to be eligible to win prizes. To register for the scavenger hunt click here. To get the clues click here.

