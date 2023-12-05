Several people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several people are in custody following a traffic stop in Lake Hallie.

According to Lake Hallie police, on Dec. 4, 2023, around 12:00 a.m., an officer was on routine patrol when they saw a truck around East Melby Street/109th and learned the registered owner had a warrant for their arrest.

Lake Hallie police say the officer stopped the truck at 18th Avenue/South Prairie View Road. The officer saw between 10-20 vehicle brake rotors and a catalytic converter in the box of the pickup truck. The driver was identified as 57-year-old Jerry Van Cannon of Janesville. The officer suspected Van Cannon was under the influence of controlled substances. Van Cannon voluntarily submitted to field sobriety tests which he failed and was arrested on the suspicion of operating while intoxicated -4th offense.

Passengers in the vehicle included 56-year-old Scott Erickson of Eau Claire and 41-year-old James Brown of Eau Claire. The registered owner of the vehicle, 57-year-old Jodie Hoover of Eau Claire, was also a passenger.

According to Lake Hallie Police, authorities searched Brown and found a can of OC spray, vial with residue, rubber band tourniquets and a debit card in another person’s name. Authorities searched the vehicle and found a bag with identification belonging to Erickson with a baggie with suspected methamphetamine inside and a glass, pipe with suspected marijuana residue and a pill container with a bud of suspected marijuana. Additionally, a glass straw with suspected methamphetamine residue, a drill bit case was found with three cut straws with suspected methamphetamine residue and three glass pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue and a methamphetamine pipe with burnt residue was found. Authorities also found a purse with identification belonging to Hoover and a metal straw with suspected methamphetamine residue and a loaded syringe inside.

Lake Hallie police say Erickson, Hoover, and Brown were placed under arrest on the suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and Van Cannon was arrested on the suspicion of OWI-4th and possession of methamphetamine.

All four people were taken to the Chippewa County Jail.

