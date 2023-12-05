Tomah Health Community Foundation assist hungry in Monroe County

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tomah Health Community Foundation is helping put healthy food in reach of struggling families. They have donated $2,500 to the Second Harvest Foodbank’s Foodshare program. The USDA states that Foodshare is the nation’s first line of defense against hunger.

“It’s a wonderful program. We’re so lucky to have had a relationship for over 12 years with Second Harvest. Food insecurity is a problem in any community, and Tomah is not void of that need. Good food is very important because it is so good for our diet, our overall general health, and happiness” says Tomah Health Community Foundation president, Brian Eirschele.

Second Harvest Foodbank public relations manager, Kris Tazelaar, says the donation will go towards the future outreach program.

“Our future outreach is going to help folks understand what the program is. What are some of the eligibility requirements and what are some of the benefits that they could expect if they were to apply? Most importantly, it helps people apply for the program, because until they apply, they can’t get some of those benefits that can really make a difference in their lives,” says Tazelaar

Second Harvest officials report that hunger is a reality for 1 in 15 people in southwestern Wisconsin, with food insecurity impacting more than 88,000 people.

“We thought our food insecurity numbers were going to go down after after the pandemic. The reality is they’ve actually gone up. That’s happened because during the pandemic, so many people were getting a lot of different assistance, either through increased food share, outreach benefits or or heating benefits or rent benefits, etc. All of those extra benefits have now gone away. Unfortunately, those increased costs that we’ve all seen in the grocery store and at the retail store are still in place,” says Tazelaar.

So far in 2023, Second Harvest assisted with the submission of 38 Foodshare Wisconsin applications in Monroe County, which generated over 19,000 meals for food insecure Monroe County community members and over $102,000 in economic impact in Monroe County.

