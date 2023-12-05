Tomah man arrested on suspicion of sixth OWI

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol investigated a call about a vehicle in the ditch along I-90 near Tomah.

64-year-old Dennis Porter of Tomah, Wis., was arrested on Dec. 4 on I-90 in Monroe County on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence-sixth offense.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol received a call about a vehicle in the ditch near Mile Post 45 on I-90 near Tomah. When they arrived at the vehicle, the trooper saw signs of impairment in the driver.

After a subsequent investigation, the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post handled the arrest.

