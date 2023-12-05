Wagyu beef grows in popularity

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A type of beef is gaining more popularity in stores and restaurants that now even places in Eau Claire county are selling the meat.

“We’re about selling quality products and Wagyu beef is kind of the highest quality beef you can get in the United States,” owner of The Coffee Grounds and K Point Brewing Will Martin says.

Wagyu beef brings a unique taste to the dinner plate.

“It’s got great marbling (and) great flavor. The fat content really is much higher and that gives it a lot more flavor. In food, fat is flavor,” Martin says, who purchases Wagyu beef from a Wisconsin producer.

A Fall Creek Farm sells directly to the consumer with the beef they raise.

“In comparison to a regular Angus beef roast, you wouldn’t have all the marbling within it. That’s what helps with the flavor and tenderness,” Folkers Farms Sales Representative Wendy Folkers says.

Comparing the Wagyu beef to USDA Choice and USDA Prime, there are many differences and similarities.

“Wagyu beef should be more marbled than the prime beef. It should have a higher intramuscular content and that’s what provides tenderness and flavor. Beyond that, Wagyu beef’s fat has a lower melting point than traditional beef so that makes the meat feel juicier,” Martin says, and adds, “It also has a higher mono unsaturated fat content than even salmon, which is a healthy fat, and it melts at room temperature.”

Additionally, Folkers Farms is raising more of the beef breed because of the demand.

“It just kept growing every time (and) every year (and it) just kept growing bigger and bigger,” farmer of Folkers Farms Kurt Folkers says.

Because the farm is seeing more demand for their product, they are growing the herd every year.

“Our plan is to switch over from the Angus side of the beef and kind of downsize that or eliminate that and just go to strictly the Wagyu,” Wendy Folkers says, and adds, “The demand is really the flavor, the taste of the meat.”

At Martin’s businesses, Wagyu cuts of meat are the most demanded. He says this niche market, among other specialty products he carries at the site, offers a way for consumers to trust where their food is coming from.

“I think consumers want to know exactly what they’re buying when they buy it. So instead of buying from the bigger stores where the meat is kind of nameless, they can come here and they can buy from a farmer. They can buy knowing that’s it grass-fed or knowing that it’s Wagyu from Door County from a specific person or they can buy their food knowing what exactly went into it.” Martin says, and Wendy Folkers adds, “They (consumers) like to know where their meat is coming from. They like to know how it was grown. So there’s going to be a demand for it, I think, for a long time to come.”

The Folkers will be growing the herd to meet the demand, but it takes approximately three years to raise compared to other breeds of beef which take two years.

The supplier of Martin’s businesses and the Folkers are 100% Wagyu, which is different than American Wagyu as it can be as low as 50% of the breed. Some of what you may find in the grocery store or fast food chains offer American Wagyu and may have an impact of what you’re tasting.

More information about the breed can be found from the American Wagyu Association’s website.

