71-year-old dies, other residents displaced after apartment fire

Firefighters helped all of the residents evacuate the building after a fire broke out. (SOURCE: Cedar Rapids Fire Department)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A 71-year-old woman died and others were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Iowa Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the apartment complex in Cedar Rapids just before 2:15 p.m.

Firefighters helped all of the residents evacuate the building.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department released video Wednesday of the rescue taking place. First responders can be seen breaking windows and helping residents evacuate from the second and third floors of the apartment.

Despite their efforts, officials said 71-year-old Wasfia Elshennawy died after being taken to the hospital for smoke and fire-related injuries.

Many of the residents are unable to return to their homes due to the fire damage.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was accidental, but they do not yet know where it started.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown, Hoover, Erickson, and Van Cannon.
Several people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Crews responding to school bus rollover in Chippewa County
3 people sent to hospital following school bus rollover in Chippewa County
The Chippewa Valley Air Show welcomes the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back in 2025.
Blue Angels return to Eau Claire
Ambulance
4-year-old identified as 1 of 2 people killed in single-vehicle crash
Invasive carp in Mississippi River.
Minnesota, Wisconsin wildlife officials capture 100s of invasive carp in Mississippi River

Latest News

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration has spent years developing the plan to eliminate menthol.
White House delays menthol cigarette ban, alarming anti-smoking advocates
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during...
Nevada grand jury indicts six Republicans who falsely certified that Trump won the state in 2020
NTSB Chair says ‘culture of silence’ is ‘affecting safety’ in aviation
NTSB Chair says ‘culture of silence’ is ‘affecting safety’ in aviation
NTSB Chair says ‘culture of silence’ is ‘affecting safety’ in aviation
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat