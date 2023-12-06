The Altoona Lions Club prepares to light a tree for annual fundrasier

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Christmas lights are a fun way to get festive for the holidays but for one Altoona Lions Club event, they also serve as symbols of loved ones for the community.

The Altoona Lions Club will be holding its annual Shine A Light Tree Lighting on Sunday.

The ceremony provides fundraising for the Lions Club while also helping community members celebrate people in their lives.

During the holiday season, anyone can purchase a green, red, yellow, or blue colored light costing anywhere between $10 to $100 to be strung on a Christmas tree in 10th Street Park in Altoona to honor a loved one. On Sunday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. donors will see their light shine at the lighting ceremony. The Co-Chair of the Christmas Committee for the Lions Club, Jennie Childs, said funds from the event go towards community projects like the Altoona Care Closet and giving back to families in need.

Childs also said before the lighting ceremony from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Santa In The Park, a free community event, will be going on at the Historical Society, so kids can also enjoy cookies and hot chocolate with Santa before checking out the tree lighting.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.