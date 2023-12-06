Bond set at $1M with conditions for Chippewa County homicide suspect

Jose Dominguez-Garcia
Jose Dominguez-Garcia(COURTESY: CHIPPEWA COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A cash bond is set Wednesday for a Chippewa County homicide suspect.

Jose Dominguez-Garcia appeared in Chippewa County Court via Zoom.

During the court hearing, a cash bond for Dominguez-Garcia was set at $1 million with conditions of no possession of dangerous weapons, no leaving Wis., and pretrial monitoring.

The next court hearing will be scheduled in the future.

Dominguez-Garcia is charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend and stuffing her body in a suitcase in 2020.

On Nov. 30, Jose Dominguez-Garcia was returned to Chippewa County from Missouri where he was arrested. He is being held in Chippewa County Jail on charges related to the murder of Rosaly Rodriguez.

Dominguez-Garcia was arrested in Gladstone, Mo., after automated license plate readers detected a vehicle with stolen plates. Officers found the vehicle in a parking lot and contacted the driver whom they eventually identified as Dominguez-Garcia.

Dominguez-Garcia is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child and hiding a corpse.

