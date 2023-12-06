CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (CHIPPEWA FALLS SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL DECCA PRESS RELEASE) - The Chippewa Falls Senior High School DECA organization’s 8th annual Wish Week started on December 1! DECA is raising money for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to grant the wish of a local child in need. DECA is hoping to raise $4,000.

DECA has an action packed week ahead. As always, Wish Week buttons as well as wristbands are for sale before school and in the High School store, The Birdcage. These buttons are a student favorite as they come with tons of rewards each day of Wish Week. Wristbands will get students free entry for in school events happening throughout the week. Tape the Teacher will occur on Tuesday during both lunches at the High School. Additionally, DECA members will be hosting Miracle Minutes at all home sporting events this week and the Saturday Night Steel game, collecting money for one minute at game intermissions.

Due to inflation, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin has increased their minimum donation amount required to grant a local child’s wish. DECA is looking to raise $4,000 to send Alexander to Hawaii. Please see the Wish Kid Profile below for details on Alexander. Chi-Hi DECA is seeking the community’s support in making this child’s wish a reality.

Community members that want to get involved can contribute by donating online via the The Birdcage (Chippewa Falls School Store) website linked here. 100% of these donations will go directly to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

For more information on Wish Week see this linked informational slideshow. Please contact Heidi Warren, Chippewa Falls DECA advisor, at (715) 726-2406, Ext. 1410 or warrenhk@chipfalls.org for more details.

WISH KID PROFILE

Alexander

Alexander is a 9-year-old from Stanley who’s living with a genetic blood disorder. He likes running, flying kites, swimming, watching YouTube, reading, building with LEGOs, coloring on the computer and getting mint chip ice cream.

He wishes to go to Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.