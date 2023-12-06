A December warm up pushes temperatures to record levels later this week

Temperatures remained near average Tuesday, but as the upper level flow shifts from a trough to a ridge pattern, we are looking at the arrival of milder Pacific air through the Plains and Midwest, starting tomorrow and through nearly the end of the work week. The cloud cover which has been dominant the last few days will likely continue on Wednesday, but at least partial clearing is expected tonight. As this happens, temperatures will be able to dip down lower into and through the 20s, with areas of black ice possible early Wednesday morning. Any clearing will quickly give way to more clouds early on, in advance of a warm front pushing through the Dakotas and into Minnesota. Milder air will already be arriving in the mid-levels, but with the clouds it will be tough to see much warming at the surface. Afternoon highs will be around 40.

Southerly flow returns with the passage of a warm front. (weau)

Southerly flow will establish itself behind the warm front and around a large high pressure system over the southeast states. We are also finally looking at the return of sunshine heading into Thursday, and this all spells out the arrival of unseasonably mild weather. The record high for December 7th in Eau Claire is 49° set in 1916. Widespread highs in the upper 40s and 50s will be common, enhanced by the fact we have no snow cover on the ground. The next low pressure system will be tracking through the Northern Plains, heading for Southern Canada Friday. An associated cold front will be advancing eastward, crossing through Minnesota and eventually Wisconsin on Friday. Much of the energy associated with the low will remain farther north, so even this next front will slide through our area dry, but we should see at least some clouds return. Wind flow will shift from the south to the west, but the airmass will remain unusually warm for December so we are still looking at one more day around 50 to end the work week. Cooler air will arrive heading into this next weekend as temperatures drop back down towards seasonable levels. While the forecast is dry locally, a storm system is looking to move a bit farther north than it looked earlier, and this may skirt our southern counties with a bit of wet snow and rain on Saturday. Outside of this near miss, the weather stays quiet into early next week with highs near freezing.

