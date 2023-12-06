DNR encourages Wisconsinites to make a plan for disposing holiday trees

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Wisconsinites to make a plan now to properly dispose of their holiday trees.

According to a press release from the DNR, the DNR recommends chipping or composting yard waste because that organic waste takes up a lot of landfill space, has value for gardening and landscaping and creates harmful greenhouse gases when it breaks down in landfills.

If your municipality or a private service provider offers drop-off or curbside tree collection for residents, remove lights, decorations and wires before placing the tree on the curb or taking it to the drop-off center, the press release says.

Information about “Licensed Composter Facilities” is available, HERE.

Additional information is available in the full press release, HERE.

