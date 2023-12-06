DNR encourages Wisconsinites to make a plan for disposing holiday trees

Christmas tree recycling
Christmas tree recycling(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Wisconsinites to make a plan now to properly dispose of their holiday trees.

According to a press release from the DNR, the DNR recommends chipping or composting yard waste because that organic waste takes up a lot of landfill space, has value for gardening and landscaping and creates harmful greenhouse gases when it breaks down in landfills.

If your municipality or a private service provider offers drop-off or curbside tree collection for residents, remove lights, decorations and wires before placing the tree on the curb or taking it to the drop-off center, the press release says.

Information about “Licensed Composter Facilities” is available, HERE.

Additional information is available in the full press release, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown, Hoover, Erickson, and Van Cannon.
Several people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Crews responding to school bus rollover in Chippewa County
3 people sent to hospital following school bus rollover in Chippewa County
The Chippewa Valley Air Show welcomes the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back in 2025.
Blue Angels return to Eau Claire
Ambulance
4-year-old identified as 1 of 2 people killed in single-vehicle crash
Invasive carp in Mississippi River.
Minnesota, Wisconsin wildlife officials capture 100s of invasive carp in Mississippi River

Latest News

Live music was played in front of hundreds at the La Crosse Amtrak Station.
Many come out to see the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train in La Crosse
First female Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor dies at 93
First female Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor dies at 93
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25,...
Fake Donald Trump electors settle civil lawsuit in Wisconsin, agree that President Biden won
Generic police lights
Evers signs emergency contact bill into law