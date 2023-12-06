Evers signs emergency contact bill into law

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday, Governor Tony Evers signed SB 35 into law, creating Wisconsin Act 57, according to a press release from Senator Jesse James.

According to the release, the legislation, authored by Sen. Jesse James (R-Altoona) and Rep. Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua), creates an opt-in emergency contact feature with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Soon, Wisconsin residents will be able to provide an emergency contact assigned to their driver’s license or ID card, enabling first responders to connect loved ones more easily.

The bill text provides the Department of Transportation a six-month window to develop and implement the program, the release says.

“Once our DOT opens this feature, Wisconsinites will be able to easily add an emergency contact online. My experience in law enforcement has shown me that every moment matters, and this will help us immensely. We are thrilled that this legislation has been signed into law so that we can help minimize the suffering and confusion of these types of emergency situations,” James said.

In 2005, Christine Olson, a Milwaukee native who now lives in Florida, lost her daughter Tiffany in a motorcycle crash. She wasn’t notified about the crash for six and a half hours.

“The accident literally took place about 15 minutes from my home. I got the first phone call about 11:15 p.m. I get to the emergency room and they said, well, she’s not here. And I said, my daughter is hurt somewhere. Please help me find her. And they said, well, we don’t know what to tell you. We don’t know where she is,” Olson said.

It wasn’t until 1:30 a.m. that she found out her daughter had died.

The incident inspired Olson to start a petition to add emergency contact information onto driver’s licenses, which then led to the creation of “TIFF” or “To Inform Families First.”

