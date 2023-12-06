Interview: "Spirit of Christmas" concert

By Judy Clark
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An instrumental ensemble and choir are part of the “Spirit of Christmas” concert at Spirit Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, Sunday December 10 at 3:00 p.m.

Experience the rich musical traditions of Christmas presented by the Spirit Lutheran 8 member instrumental ensemble and 20 voice choir. Songs include Michael W Smith’s “Prepare Ye the Way”, “Wonderful” as performed by Cain, We the Kingdom’s “Glorious”, “The Little Drummer Boy” inspired by For King and Country, and the 9 piece recorder ensemble’s “Fum, Fum, Fum” as performed by Mannheim Steamroller. Audience members will be encouraged to sing along to familiar carols, and proceeds from free will donations will be matched by Spirit Lutheran Foundations and presented to the Haven House.

Spirit Lutheran Church

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown, Hoover, Erickson, and Van Cannon.
Several people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Crews responding to school bus rollover in Chippewa County
3 people sent to hospital following school bus rollover in Chippewa County
The Chippewa Valley Air Show welcomes the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back in 2025.
Blue Angels return to Eau Claire
Ambulance
4-year-old identified as 1 of 2 people killed in single-vehicle crash
Invasive carp in Mississippi River.
Minnesota, Wisconsin wildlife officials capture 100s of invasive carp in Mississippi River

Latest News

The Eau Claire Memorial Orchestra Cookie Walk is Saturday, December 9th
Memorial Chamber Orchestra to perform at MHS Cookie Walk & Carnival
Hy-Vee dietitian Jena DeMoss shares ideas for families to be together in the kitchen for the...
Interview: Together in the kitchen
The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra and Diamond School of Dance collaborate for holiday...
Interview: Orchestra and dancers collaborate for holiday concert
The Master Singers to present the Fall concert of its 31st season
Interview: The Master Singers Christmas concert