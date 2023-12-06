Interview: "Spirit of Christmas" concert

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An instrumental ensemble and choir are part of the “Spirit of Christmas” concert at Spirit Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, Sunday December 10 at 3:00 p.m.

Experience the rich musical traditions of Christmas presented by the Spirit Lutheran 8 member instrumental ensemble and 20 voice choir. Songs include Michael W Smith’s “Prepare Ye the Way”, “Wonderful” as performed by Cain, We the Kingdom’s “Glorious”, “The Little Drummer Boy” inspired by For King and Country, and the 9 piece recorder ensemble’s “Fum, Fum, Fum” as performed by Mannheim Steamroller. Audience members will be encouraged to sing along to familiar carols, and proceeds from free will donations will be matched by Spirit Lutheran Foundations and presented to the Haven House.

