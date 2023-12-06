Jessica Schoen announces Eau Claire City Council campaign

Jessica Schoen will be running for the District 1 seat.
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - She will be running for the seat she now holds, which she was appointed to earlier this year.

According to a news release on Dec. 6, current Eau Claire City Council member Jessica Schoen has filed her candidacy for the District 1 seat on the Eau Claire City Council.

She filed her Declaration of Candidacy and Nomination Papers to be included on the ballot for the spring election, taking place on April 2.

In May of 2023, Schoen was appointed to serve the remainder of the term for the District 1 seat.

