La Crosse police investigate death, suspect in custody

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse police are investigating a death.

According to La Crosse police, the La Crosse Police Department is investigating a death that occurred on Dec. 5, 2023, around 9:32 p.m.

La Crosse police say officers responded to the 400 block of South 6th Street and discovered one victim with stab wounds who later died due to injuries they suffered.

According to La Crosse police, 50-year-old Bryant Smith is accused of stabbing the victim. Smith was arrested and taken to the La Crosse County Jail where he was booked on the suspicion of one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide.

La Crosse police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-7849 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ to submit a tip via your phone.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.