Local businesses surprise veterans with holiday lights

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - December may have just started, but the Christmas spirit is alive and well in Eau Claire.

Two local businesses surprised two Navy veterans with a special display of holiday lights.

Amy and Joe have been on multiple deployments serving our country and recently moved back to Eau Claire to support Amy’s parents, specifically her father who was just entered into hospice this week.

As this will be the last holiday they spend together, Eau Claire’s Christmas Decor and Green Oasis wanted to surprise Amy and Joe by decorating their home.

“It’s definitely something that they’re going to remember for a very long time. So just the fact that we got to be a part of that, that’s that’s the most special thing for us,” said Mitch Kitzrow, Landscape Designer at Green Oasis.

Eau Claire’s Christmas Decor and Green Oasis have been honoring veterans during the holidays for 11 years.

Amy and Joe were nominated by a close friend for the surprise.

