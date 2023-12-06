Man dead following loader incident at Taylor County sawmill

TOWN OF BROWNING, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead following a loader incident at a Taylor County sawmill.

According to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 5, 2024, at 3:27 p.m. authorities received a report that a man had been run over by a loader at the Crass Sawmill located at W3638 State Highway 64 in the Town of Browning. It was reported that the man was not conscious or breathing at the time of the 911 call.

The press release says deputies arrived to find the victim lying on the ground dead with severe head trauma. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Mark Frischman of Medford, Wis.

According to the press release, investigation shows Frischman, was talking with another person in the driveway in near to a loader that was unloading a semi-truck. The conversation ended and one person walked away and was about six feet away from Frischman when he turned back and had seen Frischman had been backed over by the loader.

The press release says the loader operator was backing a loader that is not equipped with a backup camera or back up alarms. He was unaware that Frischman was standing in the path of the loader as he was backing. Also contributing to the incident were semi-trucks and other equipment running, making it difficult for Frischman to have heard the loader approaching him.

The incident is under investigation.

