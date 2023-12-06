Memorial Chamber Orchestra to perform at MHS Cookie Walk & Carnival

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This Saturday, December 9th, the Eau Claire Memorial Chamber Orchestra will be performing at the 2023 MHS Cookie Walk & Carnival. Soma Pierce-Smit, Orchestra Director says the Old Abes will entertain their guests from 12 pm until 2:30 pm in the Memorial cafeteria. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to purchase homemade cookies, sold by the pound at $9.00.

In addition to the holiday music by the MHS Orchestra and friends, there will be kid’s crafts, games, and an instrumental petting zoo.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.