Memorial Chamber Orchestra to perform at MHS Cookie Walk & Carnival

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This Saturday, December 9th, the Eau Claire Memorial Chamber Orchestra will be performing at the 2023 MHS Cookie Walk & Carnival. Soma Pierce-Smit, Orchestra Director says the Old Abes will entertain their guests from 12 pm until 2:30 pm in the Memorial cafeteria. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to purchase homemade cookies, sold by the pound at $9.00.

In addition to the holiday music by the MHS Orchestra and friends, there will be kid’s crafts, games, and an instrumental petting zoo.

