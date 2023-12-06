New York hotel offering ‘Home Alone 2’ package

The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to...
The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to channel their inner Kevin McCallister and have some fun in New York City.(theplazany.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This holiday season, fans of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” can re-create some of their favorite scenes from the iconic ‘90s film.

The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to channel their inner Kevin McCallister and have some fun in New York City.

It all starts with a four-hour private limousine ride around the Big Apple, where you will get to enjoy one of Kevin’s favorite meals, a cheese pizza, and see filming locations from the movie, including the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall.

Upon returning to your hotel room, you can make yourself comfy in your extra-large bed, Kevin-style, and call room service for a 16-scoop sundae.

The room also comes with “one of those little refrigerators you have to open with a key.”

The price depends on the room and you have to book directly with the hotel.

If the deal is sold out for the holidays, don’t worry, the Plaza Hotel’s “Home Alone 2” special is going to be available year-round.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown, Hoover, Erickson, and Van Cannon.
Several people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Crews responding to school bus rollover in Chippewa County
3 people sent to hospital following school bus rollover in Chippewa County
The Chippewa Valley Air Show welcomes the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back in 2025.
Blue Angels return to Eau Claire
Ambulance
4-year-old identified as 1 of 2 people killed in single-vehicle crash
Invasive carp in Mississippi River.
Minnesota, Wisconsin wildlife officials capture 100s of invasive carp in Mississippi River

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during...
Nevada grand jury indicts six Republicans who falsely certified that Trump won the state in 2020
NTSB Chair says ‘culture of silence’ is ‘affecting safety’ in aviation
NTSB Chair says ‘culture of silence’ is ‘affecting safety’ in aviation
NTSB Chair says ‘culture of silence’ is ‘affecting safety’ in aviation
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat
FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
LIVE: Las Vegas police: 3 victims reported in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead