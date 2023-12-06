SportScene 13 for Tuesday, December 5th

By JD Danielson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Rivers Conference rivalry between Hudson and Eau Claire Memorial continues in boys basketball.

Also facing off in boys basketball is Regis hosting Newman Catholic, and Rice Lake on the road in Chippewa Falls.

On the girls basketball slate, McDonell takes on Cloverbelt Conference-rivals Regis.

Plus, history in Eau Claire North as the Huskies’ girls wrestling team hosts their first-ever dual against Holmen.

Finally, on the rink, ECA Stars take on Hudson in girls hockey, and UW-Eau Claire faces off with Bethel in women’s hockey.

