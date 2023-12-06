Taylor Swift named Time’s Person of the Year

FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras...
FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.

“Swift’s accomplishments as an artist—culturally, critically, and commercially—are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point,” Time said in its lengthy writeup about Swift, who has busy this year on her record-breaking Eras Tour around the globe.

Her tour has been so popular, it helped boost local economies and spawned a movie that’s generated a lot of excitement among her fans, called Swifties.

She’s also made headlines by dating a football player, Travis Kelce, and increasing TV viewership of Kansas City Chiefs games.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown, Hoover, Erickson, and Van Cannon.
Several people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Crews responding to school bus rollover in Chippewa County
3 people sent to hospital following school bus rollover in Chippewa County
The Chippewa Valley Air Show welcomes the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back in 2025.
Blue Angels return to Eau Claire
Ambulance
4-year-old identified as 1 of 2 people killed in single-vehicle crash
Invasive carp in Mississippi River.
Minnesota, Wisconsin wildlife officials capture 100s of invasive carp in Mississippi River

Latest News

Writer/producer Norman Lear speaks at a Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for actress Marla...
Norman Lear, producer of TV’s ‘All in the Family’ and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101
Police respond to a home in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday where they said two people were...
Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 injured in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say
The Altoona Lions Club is bring back a holiday fundraiser that includes a tree lighting event.
The Altoona Lions Club prepares to light a tree for annual fundrasier
Eau Claire Memorial Orchestra Cookie Walk 645AM