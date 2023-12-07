Beef roasts to celebrate the holidays

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares tips and recipes for preparing beef roasts for the holidays.

Herb Seasoned Rib Roast with Wine Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

1 well-trimmed beef rib roast (2 ribs), small end, chine (back) bone removed (4 to 6 pounds)

Salt

Seasoning:

2 tablespoons steak seasoning blend

2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves

2 teaspoons dried thyme leaves

Red Wine Pan Sauce:

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

3/4 cup dry red wine

1 can (13-3/4 to 14-1/2 ounces) ready-to-serve beef broth

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

COOKING:

Heat oven to 350°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast. Cook’s Tip: Pepper seasoning blend may be substituted for steak seasoning blend.

Place roast, fat side up, in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat or touching bone. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 350°F oven 1-3/4 to 2-1/4 hours for medium rare; 2-1/4 to 2-3/4 hours for medium doneness.

Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10 to 15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Meanwhile prepare Red Wine Pan Sauce. Skim fat from pan drippings, reserving 1 tablespoon. Heat reserved 1 tablespoon fat in 3-quart saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add onion; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until tender. Meanwhile place roasting pan over medium heat; add wine. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until browned bits attached to pan are dissolved. Add wine mixture and broth to onion in saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook 12 to 13 minutes or until reduced by about 1/3 (about 1-1/3 cups). Reduce heat to low. Combine butter and flour in small bowl until smooth. Whisk into wine sauce; cook and stir 1 minute or until sauce is thickened.

Carve roast into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with wine sauce.

CLASSIC BEEF WELLINGTON

INGREDIENTS:

1 center cut beef Tenderloin Roast, chain removed (about 2 pounds)

1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided

8 ounces mushrooms

1 large shallot

2 tablespoons dry red wine

2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 sheet frozen puff pastry (1/2 package), thawed

COOKING:

Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat until hot. Combine salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Press evenly onto all surfaces of beef Tenderloin Roast. Place roast in skillet; brown evenly. Remove roast from skillet.

Heat oven to 425°F. Place mushrooms and shallot into food processor; pulse on and off about 10 times until finely chopped. Do not over process. Heat remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add mushrooms and shallot; cook 4 to 6 minutes until tender and all liquid is evaporated, stirring often. Add wine; cook 2 to 3 minutes until all liquid is evaporated. Stir in mustard, thyme, remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from skillet to medium bowl; cool. Cook’s Tip: Mushrooms and shallot may be finely chopped by hand.

Line rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and place in oven. Unfold pastry dough on lightly floured cutting board. Roll pastry out to 12 by 9-inch rectangle; lay dough with shortest edge toward you. Spread mushroom mixture onto pastry dough, leaving 1/2-inch border around edge of dough. Place roast in center of mushrooms. Fold pastry dough neatly around roast, stretching dough if necessary. Cut off excess pastry dough; press to seal overlapping edges. Remove baking sheet from oven and dust lightly with flour. Place pastry-wrapped roast, seam-side down, on baking sheet. Cut 4 (2-inch) vents in top of pastry. Cook’s Tip: Use any excess dough to decorate Wellington.

Bake in 425°F oven 35 to 50 minutes or until golden brown and instant-read thermometer inserted into center of roast registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer Beef Wellington to carving board. Let stand 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.) Carve into slices and serve with your favorite vegetables.

