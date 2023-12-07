Daytime shelter for those experiencing homelessness announces temporary relocation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community Haven House services will temporarily relocate if a new location is not found.

According to a release from CHH, services at their current location will end on Dec. 12. If the organization doesn’t find a new lease, they will temporarily relocate their services to Sojourner House beginning Dec. 13.

The new capacity will be limited to 15 people because of the limited space for the daytime shelter.

The new hours of service will be Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Last month CHH announced that they were actively looking for an alternative location because the building they were located in had been sold.

