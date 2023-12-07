Credit union robbery suspect pleads not guilty

WESTconsin Credit Union
WESTconsin Credit Union(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The man is accused of robbing WESTconsin Credit Union at gunpoint in October.

Court documents show that on Dec. 6, 25-year-old Maxwell Luebeck waived a reading of information and pleaded not guilty to the Oct. 2 armed robbery of WESTconsin Credit Union.

On Oct. 2, offers responded to a holdup alarm at WESTconsin Credit Union on West Clairemont Avenue. The investigation determined the suspect entered the credit union and displayed a handgun, demanding money from credit union employees. The suspect fled on a motorized dirt bike after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was taken into custody two days later.

A status conference is set for Jan. 26, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown, Hoover, Erickson, and Van Cannon.
Several people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Crews responding to school bus rollover in Chippewa County
3 people sent to hospital following school bus rollover in Chippewa County
The Chippewa Valley Air Show welcomes the U.S. Navy Blue Angels back in 2025.
Blue Angels return to Eau Claire
Ambulance
4-year-old identified as 1 of 2 people killed in single-vehicle crash
Invasive carp in Mississippi River.
Minnesota, Wisconsin wildlife officials capture 100s of invasive carp in Mississippi River

Latest News

Fireworks Committee Discusses 4th of July Celebrations
Fireworks Committee Discusses 4th of July Celebrations
Preparing for Mass Power Outage Events
Preparing for Mass Power Outage Events
Dominguez-Garcia Held on $1 Million Bond
Dominguez-Garcia Held on $1 Million Bond
Fatal Stabbing in Downtown La Crosse
Fatal Stabbing in Downtown La Crosse