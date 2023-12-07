Credit union robbery suspect pleads not guilty
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The man is accused of robbing WESTconsin Credit Union at gunpoint in October.
Court documents show that on Dec. 6, 25-year-old Maxwell Luebeck waived a reading of information and pleaded not guilty to the Oct. 2 armed robbery of WESTconsin Credit Union.
On Oct. 2, offers responded to a holdup alarm at WESTconsin Credit Union on West Clairemont Avenue. The investigation determined the suspect entered the credit union and displayed a handgun, demanding money from credit union employees. The suspect fled on a motorized dirt bike after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
He was taken into custody two days later.
A status conference is set for Jan. 26, 2024.
