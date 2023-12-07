Recalled applesauce pouches may be linked to WI lead poisoning cases

DHS urges consumers to throw away specific applesauce products
DHS: Applesauce containing harmful levels of lead found in Wis.
DHS: Applesauce containing harmful levels of lead found in Wis.(Wisconsin Department of Health Services)
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three suspected cases of lead poisoning in Wisconsin may be linked to the cinnamon used in the recalled applesauce pouches.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is advising food retailers and consumers to throw away specific brands of applesauce containing lead-tainted cinnamon. This follows a nationwide recall that includes several brands of cinnamon applesauce puree pouches.

The brands included in this recall are WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches, Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches, Schnucks applesauce variety pack, and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.

Three suspected lead poisoning cases in Wisconsin are being investigated because the affected children ate one of these products.

DHS says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for the products, which may contain harmful levels of lead.

A child has lead poisoning when their blood lead level measures greater than or equal to 3.5 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL), according to DHS.

“If you think your child may have eaten one of the applesauce products included in the recall, then ask your health care provider for a blood lead test. Lead is a toxic metal, and there is no safe level for any person. Young children are most susceptible to the effects of lead because their bodies and brains are still growing,” said DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson. “A blood lead test is the only way to know if a person has been exposed to lead.”

Read the release from DHS here.

Further coverage is available here.

