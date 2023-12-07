DNR advises how to avoid confusion in recycling bins this holiday season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we inch closer to finding gifts under the tree, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is sending a reminder about recycling etiquette.

After unwrapping any presents, remember not to recycle anything with glitter. You also should not recycle any foil or paper that can’t be torn.

Be sure items are empty of all liquid, and try not to crush or flatten cans or bottles, which makes it more difficult to process.

Other things that don’t belong in the green bin include tissue paper, holiday light strings and batteries or electronics. DNR officials say avoiding these items can help keep workers safe, in part because of the risk of fire.

“In Wisconsin in the last year, we’ve had several very large fires at recycling and waste facilities and then collection trucks. These fires put workers and firefighters at risk and have caused millions of dollars in damage. So don’t put any electronics or batteries in your recycling bin or cart,” said Sarah Murray, Wisconsin DNR.

If you do need to get rid of electronic waste, the DNR says there are hundreds of recycling drop-off sites across the state. You can visit the DNR’s website to find out where to drop them off.

